SFA holds press conference to address false report against Black student

Stephen F. Austin University is holding a press conference to address an incident were a false report was made against a Black student by her roommates and several other girls.
The report falsely accused 17-year-old Christin Evans of threatening to stab someone with a pair of scissors.
According to Evans, the report resulted in campus police barging into her dorm at 3 a.m. with guns drawn while she was asleep.
Speaking at the press conference will be University President Dr. Scott Gordon, University Police Department Executive Director and Chief of Police John Fields Jr. and Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities Director Dennis Mosley.