SFA holds press conference to address false report against Black student

Stephen F. Austin University is holding a press conference to address an incident were a false report was made against a Black student by her roommates and several other girls.

The report falsely accused 17-year-old Christin Evans of threatening to stab someone with a pair of scissors.

According to Evans, the report resulted in campus police barging into her dorm at 3 a.m. with guns drawn while she was asleep.