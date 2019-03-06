KILGORE, Texas — There are four programs in the UIL’s Class 4A state baseball tournament this week – and Kilgore High School will be one of them.

Kilgore’s baseball program, guided by coach Eugene Lafitte, won the Class 4A Region II championship on Thursday night at Dallas Baptist University. The Diamond ‘Dogs will represent the region in the University Interscholastic League’s Class 4A state tournament next week at UFCU Disch-Falk Field at the University of Texas in Austin.

The celebration began on the field for the players right after the win around 9:30 p.m., and continued throughout the night on social media with friends and family, and members of the community.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Kilgore News Herald.