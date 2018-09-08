BOLIVAR ISLAND, Texas — A beachgoer was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being bitten by a shark near Crystal Beach on Bolivar Island.

UTMB confirms they are treating a shark bite victim. He's reportedly in stable condition.

A shark attacked a man off Crystal Beach and left him with several deep bite marks just above his knee. (Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement sources tell us a deputy patrolling the beach was flagged down by people who told him there had been a possible shark attack.

The victim had been swimming off a sand bar near Stingray Road.

The 42-year-old man from the Alvin area was treated at a nearby EMS station before being rushed to UTMB.

We're told the injury is not life-threatening.

The shark bit the victim on the thigh, just above the knee. A photo from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows several deep bite marks.

Other beachgoers tell us they were warned by the Crystal Beach sheriff and beach patrol that there had been a shark attack.

There have been several sharks spotted on Texas beaches this summer. A man caught a large shark off Crystal Beach last month after his young daughter told him she wanted a shark for her birthday.

A woman reeled in a good-sized shark in Freeport in early July.

And several average-size sharks have been caught in Galveston, including one on San Luis Pass.

The biggest Texas shark we've seen in recent years was a huge 14-foot hammerhead caught off South Padre Island.

This bad boy is the stuff of nightmares!

