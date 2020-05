SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County is reporting 55 new recovery cases from COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health services website, Shelby county now has a total of 87 recoveries from COVID-19.

Shelby County has had a total of 185 cases of COVID-19 with 87 recoveries and 2 deaths.

