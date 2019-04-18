TITUS COUNTY, Texas — From time to time, the Titus County Sheriff's Office will post photos of inmates picking up trash on the roads.

The TSCO says when they do this, they've noticed several people commenting how officials need to show gratitude when the inmate workers do good in the community.

Well, they agree!

The inmates pictured above volunteered to be workers and pick up trash, mow the jail grounds and do many other things that save the tax payers money.

On Thursday, the TCSO rewarded the inmates with some hot, cheesy pizzas!

"It is our job to make arrests and keep our community safe, but we always have done little things such as this when they are in custody, and choose to do good," the TCSO said in a statement. "God bless, and have a safe Easter."