Saturday was another hot one in East Texas, as temps again soared into the low to mid 90s. Temps should be a little cooler today as showers and storms are possible over the region.

Mostly cloudy skies will take over for your Sunday, with about a 40% chance of seeing showers and storms around the East Texas. Some of these storms may get on the strong side, and part of the region is under a marginal risk for severe weather. (From Smith County north and south and to the west.) The main concern we have for any of these stronger cells would be strong winds and possible small hail. The highest chance for these look to be during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. Some of these storms may linger into the evening and overnight hours, but should eventually come to a close. Temps overnight will fall to around 70 for our low heading into Monday morning.

Going into the work week the heat and the humidity look to be staying in the region, with temps at or near the 90 degree mark for each day of the next 7. You will also notice that there are rain chances each of the next 7 days as well. These will mainly be heat driven storms, most prevalent in the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, as Tyler now sits over half an inch below where we should be for this time of the year, widespread soaking rains do not appear to be in the forecast. After Sunday, the best chance over the next 7 days for rain in Tyler appears to be Tuesday, with a 30% of showers and storms in the region.

As always, the CBS 19 team has you covered on any storms that may develop, on-air, online, and on the CSB 19 mobile app!

Stay cool and watch out for those pop ups East Texas!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

