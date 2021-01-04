Signs placed on 'dying or imperfect' trees to provide shelter for wildlife

Two trees in Tyler are now considered "Wildlife Trees."

TYLER, Texas — Dying or dead trees may stick out as an eyesore in a green and blooming park, but Tyler Trees Committee and Urban Forestry Division want you to take a look beyond the bark.

Two trees in Tyler so far, have been named "Wildlife trees." One is located outside of the Goodman Le-Grand House and Museum and the other at Rose Rudman Park.

Madeline Burton, a forester with Tyler's Urban Forestry Division, says that she was called out to inspect the trees to consider them for removal. However, upon inspection, she saw these trees could be beneficial to nature.

"We created these signs to attach to trees that may be dead or otherwise imperfect in our urban environment so wildlife trees are trees that provide certain niches whether that be sap run, cavities, or rot that wildlife and insects can utilize," she said.

The tree located outside of the museum has been without a canopy for about a year. Burton says that this is the ideal home for migrating birds that would like to build a home away from any predators at ground level.

She went on to say that other organisms such as insects, live inside the tree and help with the lifecycle of the tree and animals that utilize it.

The trees with the signs are low-risk, meaning that if they were to fall they would not pose any harm to people or nearby structures.