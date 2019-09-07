RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials have reported Robert Smith has been found safe.

Officials say last night, Smith had vehicle issues while traveling to Newton for a family get-away. When he was unable to resolve the issue, he sent his family to stay in a local motel for the night. Smith stayed behind with the vehicle.

Once he resolved the issue this morning, he continued to travel to their destination, which was an RV park around the area.

Once Smith arrived, he could not locate his family, who were still at the motel. He contacted the manager of the RV park, who in return, was able to call his wife, who had filed the initial report with our department.

Newton County Sheriff's Office verified Smith was not in any danger and was in fact at the RV Park.

Previous story

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a senior citizen who went missing Monday in Henderson.

According to the RCSO, Robert D. Smith, 73, of Laneville, was last seen around 11 p.m.

Smith was seen driving a white 2001 Winnebago WS322E with a blue stripe on the side and an Oklahoma license plate number: 1Q952. He was towing a black 16-foot car hauler-style trailer with a Citizen Potawatomi license plate.

Rusk County Sheriff's Office

Smith has a cognitive impairment and officials believe his disappearance may pose a credible threat ti his health and safety.

He stands 5'8" and weighs about 250 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If any has information regarding Smith's whereabouts, contact the RCSO at 903-657-3581.