RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a senior citizen who went missing Monday in Henderson.

According to the RCSO, Robert D. Smith, 73, of Laneville, was last seen around 11 p.m.

Smith was seen driving a white 2001 Winnebago WS322E with a blue stripe on the side and an Oklahoma license plate number: 1Q952. He was towing a black 16-foot car hauler-style trailer with a Citizen Potawatomi license plate.

Rusk County Sheriff's Office

Smith has a cognitive impairment and officials believe his disappearance may pose a credible threat ti his health and safety.

He stands 5'8" and weighs about 250 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If any has information regarding Smith's whereabouts, contact the RCSO at 903-657-3581.