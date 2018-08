HENDERSON COUNTY — Kenneth Adam Case, 20, and Alex Fiedler, 23 of Mabank we pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home in Mabank​​​​​​​.

Case was traveling eastbound on Quanah Dr. and exiting a curb at an unsafe speed. The vehicle went into the grass and struck a tree before catching fire.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

