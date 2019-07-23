KILGORE, Texas — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Hwy. 259 on the north side of Kilgore early Tuesday afternoon, ultimately coming to a stop in the parking lot of the Executive Inn.

A Hallsville firefighter was on-scene quickly after witnessing the aircraft touch-down in the 3500 block of the roadway at about 1 p.m. Other emergency responders soon followed, from Kilgore FD, Texas DPS and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

No information is currently available about the cause of the landing, but a witness reports the pilot was walking around the plane as emergency personnel approached.

