Smith and Anderson County report new COVID-19 related deaths

Both counties also reported almost 30 new cases of the virus.

Smith and Anderson County have reported new deaths related to COVID-19.

According to NET Health, an 80-year-old Whitehouse woman has passed away as well as a 98-year-old Palestine woman.

Smith County reported 29 new cases of the virus and Anderson County reported 28 new cases.

Smith County currently has 650 active cases, 2830 total recoveries, 63 COVID-related deaths, and a total of 3,538 confirmed cases.