SMITH COUNTY, Texas — It's not an easy job, but it's critical that someone does it.

"At no point of time will this jail shut down,” said David Jackquet, a detention officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. “This is a 24-hour facility. We have to have someone to man these areas and make sure this facility is secure, at all times."

For the last year, detention officers within the Smith County jail system have had to step up to offset a continual shortage in the position.

Many times, working twelve-hours shifts for several days in a row has become a normal part of the job, and at one-point, mandatory overtime was necessary.

"We work 12-hour shifts, so physically, it can get taxing,” says Jackquet. “Doing that five, six, seven days in a row for twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen hours, any person is going to get drained."

Jail officials say there's been constant drains on staffing, including competitive salaries, misconceptions surrounding the position, and mandatory state trainings.

"A lot of people are afraid of what might happen to them in this setting. People see this as an extremely hostile environment."

The state requires a ratio of one jailer for every 48 inmates. Thursday, more than 800 inmates are housed between the county's two facilities.

“Even when we’re short and people we’re having to come up and work mandatory overtime, we get those spots filled, and we never put ourselves in jeopardy of being non-compliant with the jail commission,” says Lieutenant Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

While the shortage remains, Coslin said there have been some improvements and small victories for the current staff, including overtime now being assigned on a voluntary basis.

"We're still short to where it does create a burden of letting people off on vacation time and when we have people call out sick,” says Coslin. “We're basically working at a very minimal level staffing, and that's consistent."

In recent months, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith has consistently demanded assistance when filling the vacant positions and doing right by the men and women currently doing the job.

"The work that Sheriff Smith has done for us as jailers, that speaks a big calling,” says Jackquet. “A lot of people could look at us and say, ‘oh, we're just jailers’, but he puts us on a pedestal and knows that we're just as important as anyone else."

In December, the county commissioners declined a request by Sheriff Smith to pay out tens of thousands of dollars in vacation time to detention officers.

“We appreciate what was done to try to mend what we had to do, because there were a lot of things that we had to miss,” said Jackquet. “As far as the commissioner’s court and their decision, I didn’t like it, but it is what it is. We’re going to still come to work. We have a job to do.”

To help with the ongoing issue, the Commissioners Court approved funding in the fiscal year 2019 budget for a new chief deputy sheriff who would specialize in recruitment and retention.

With the shortage, some have wondered what the cost the vacancies may bare on taxpayers.

“It doesn’t necessarily adversely impact the taxpayers because of the unfilled positions that, what we call salary-lag, because we’re not paying those salaries, we’re not paying those benefits, that money is not being spent that was already in the budget, where we’d use that money to cover the overtime costs for filling those positions,” says Coslin.

Coslin says the starting salary for jailers ranges between $33,000 to $36,000, depending on the applicant's experience.

"Salaries are going up in the free world so we have to compete with that. We offer several things here that some jobs don't," he said.

Coslin said recruitment is open to anyone willing and qualified to do the job, including women and veterans.

He said currently 40% of the jail’s staff is female and there are several veterans and even, a few active duty military members employed by the jail.

For anyone considering the job, he said the benefits are there, including an education stipend that helps those in school pay for their college tuition.

“We even have educational pay. We recruit people who are in college, whether it’s at TJC or UT Tyler. We encourage these people to come work here and apply while they’re going to school,” he said.

As the battle of filling vacancies continues, those in the job say it helps with moral to see their leaders going to bat for the jail.

“The fact that he’s fighting for us and the rest of our administration is fighting for us whether it’s to get fair compensation or hire more people, it speaks a lot,” said Jackquet.

Which, Jackquet thinks should be another reason others should sign up for this job.