SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has confirmed 5 new cases in the county.

According to officials, there is a total 121 positive cases in the county and there is currently 66 active cases..

There have been 2 fatalities and 53 recovered cases.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians.

Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call (903) 617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas