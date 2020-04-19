SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has confirmed the third death related to COVID-19.
According to NET Health, there are now three (3) COVID-19 related fatalities within Smith County as of Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County as of Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
