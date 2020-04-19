SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has confirmed the third death related to COVID-19.

According to NET Health, there are now three (3) COVID-19 related fatalities within Smith County as of Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County as of Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

