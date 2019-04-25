SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County deputy sustained minor injuries after a rollover crash on Loop 49.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was responding to an intoxicated individual on Highway 155. The individual began to fight with the responding deputy who called for backup.

One of the deputies responding to the backup call was driving southbound on Loop 49 toward Highway 155. Near Highway 64, the deputy lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Christian says water on the roadway likely caused the vehicle to hydroplane before the crash.

The deputy used his radio to call for assistance. An EMS unit transported him to the hospital. Smith County Sheriff Larry Christian says the deputy did not suffer any major injuries.