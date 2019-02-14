TYLER, Texas — With the recent house fires in East Texas, officials are wanting to remind locals that there are ways to help prevent a tragedy.

Every day, seven people die in home fires.

Experts say that if a fire starts in your home, you only have about two to three minutes to escape.

The Red Cross always recommends testing your smoke alarms monthly and to practice a fire escape plan.

The organization has partnered with the Smith County Emergency Services Department to provide locals with free smoke alarms.

To learn how to get a free smoke detector for your home, visit the Red Cross website, or call 903-617-6578.

You can also call the Smith County ESD office for up to three free smoke alarms.