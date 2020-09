The fire is in the 7000 block of Hwy 271 and Northbound lanes of traffic are being rerouted.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County fire units are working a structure fire in the 7000 block of Highway 271.

According to officials, Northbound lanes are being rerouted and traffic in both directions is being impacted.

Tyler Police officers and other emergency workers are in the roadway working the scene.