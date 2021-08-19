Smith County Health Authority answers your COVID-19 questions

CBS19 spoke with Dr. McGaha on all things COVID-19.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Delta variant, Lambda variant, vaccines, and now booster shots. It can be overwhelming trying to keep up with COVID-19. CBS19's Mariah Conduff spoke with Dr. McGaha to answer your questions related to the virus.

Dr. McGaha is the Smith County Health Authority and a part of UT Health East Texas Physicians.

Q: With many Texas schools not mandating masks, what should parents do if kids get cold-like symptoms while COVID-19 cases rise?

A: There is a recommendation from the Texas Medical Association that says masks when they get [to school]. If cold-like symptoms occur, I think it’s just a matter of degree. A few stipples could just be allergies, but if that's accompanied by more sickness with a temperature or something like that, that should be looked into some more.

Q: Texas has approval for several Regeneron antibody clinics across the state — is that affordable and accessible for all that test positive?

A: It is. At this point, there are select criteria for that: people who may be at high risk after contracting the illness of going onto a severe illness. I know it's kind of difficult to find, but it is available here. But it's not just to be used by everyone. It's only to be used in certain patients.

Q: We are now in a waiting period to see if a booster shot will be approved from Pfizer and Moderna — are those that received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protected for right now as they wait for more data?

A: Not as many people received that [Johnson & Johnson] in East Texas to start with, but they're looking at data now to see when a booster for that would be effective. For now, the booster is available for people who are immunocompromised.

Q: There has been a lot of discussion from many about the use of vitamins and herbs as effective ways to protect you from the virus? Do you deem that as true information?

A: Well, a healthy lifestyle is very important. But the greatest thing that we can do to prevent the COVID disease is get vaccinated; the data is there. It's safe. and it can prevent hospitalization and death.

Q: We are seeing more and more companies mandate vaccines as a term of employment. Do you support companies implementing vaccine mandates?

A: I think it's an individual decision among the companies to do that. I am aware of some hospitals mandating vaccines just like we do with influenza or flu vaccine. And I can certainly understand that because health care providers are taking care of people who are vulnerable.

Q: Do we know how long COVID-19 vaccines protect against the virus?

A: We know that there's great protection for at least six months after the three vaccinations, but it does appear that the antibody production does go down or weighing with time at about eight months.

Q: If someone with COVID-19 wants to get the vaccine, should they wait or get it right then?