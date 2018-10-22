SMITH COUNTY — Scanner traffic indicated law enforcement officials were involved in a high-speed pursuit about 9 a.m. with a vehicle that was reported to be reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour on Farm-to-Market Road 757.

The vehicle went on I-20 East into Gregg County, but then went south on Barber Road, FM 575 and back into Smith County.

Reports indicated the driver was going east on Highway 31 at speeds of up to 110 miles per hour and going from Smith County into Gregg County.

Law enforcement officials reported having the vehicle stopped in Kilgore at about 9:20 a.m. but the driver ran from the vehicle.

A search is underway for the suspect.

