SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 from within the jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cases consist of one detention officer and one inmate.

The inmate has been transported to a secure facility at the Gregg County Jail where 4 other positive Smith County inmates are quarantined.

The detention officer has been under self-quarantine.

These new cases bring the total to 6 Smith County Jail personnel to test positive for COVID-19 with one person recovering.