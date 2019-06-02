TYLER, Texas — A Smith County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison in connection with a card skimming incident in July 2018.

According to Smith County judicial records, Yoerlan Suarez-Corrales, 39, was convicted and given his sentence on Wednesday in the 144th District Court of Judge Christi Kennedy.

Suarez-Corrales was arrested on July 27, 2018, by Tyler police at the Exxon gas station in the 800 block of South Southeast Loop 323.

Police said Suarez-Corrales, along with Felipe Manuel Nieves Perez, 33, and Dairon Julio Jimenez-Roja, 28, all of Austin, had returned to the gas station to collect gas skimmers they had previously installed when they were taken into custody.