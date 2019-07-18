TYLER, Texas —

A Smith County man is concerned over the dozens of stray cats living around his home.

Chris Mays says the cats recently had kittens, adding to the feline frenzy.

Chris Mays stray cats sitting on porch

"It's day and night, you can hear them under the house," Chris Mays said. "They're sick some of these cats are sick and it's obvious they are sick. I can't open my front door without cats trying to walk in. I have no privacy in my own home."

Mays' trailer home is right outside the Tyler city limits. He estimates somewhere between 25 to 30 cats live around his home, with even more at the trailer park.

"I just wish someone would step up or someone could find the resources to do something about this problem, because it's only going to get worse," Mays said.

Tyler Animal Control doesn't pick up cats outside the city limits and Mays claims he reached out to Smith County Animal Control, but was told they only deal with dogs.

“Our facility, at this time, we have strict Canine policy and we're not able to take in cats," Le'Kisha Stinecipher, Smith County Animal Control coordinator, said.

Mays says has also turned to the SPCA of East Texas.

"When someone contacts us about re-homing an animal, if they can buy us some time, or they are willing to foster the animal themselves, then we are much more likely to say 'yes' immediately," Deborah Dobbs, President of the SPCA of East Texas. said.

Dobbs says this summer, they've received numerous phone calls every day.

"We didn't have much of a winter at all, so the population of liters never really slowed down," Dobbs said.

So what can someone do if there are stray cats around their home? Dobbs says you can take them to the SPCA snip it clinic, then apply for re-homing.

"Allow the moms to have her kittens,” Dobbs said. “Surrender the kittens. We'll take those at no charge, and we'll spray the mom and give her back for free." She says because cats can have dozens of kittens a year. Just like in Mays' case, getting them spayed and neutered could help cut down the population.

According to Dobbs, the SPCA of East Texas has applied for a state neuter assistance grant, which would give the organization several thousand dollars to help people in need or with low income.

"The grant would be a really good thing for him, to hook him up with financial assistance," Dobbs said, referring to Mays' case.

If the grant is approved funding would be available in the next 60 days.

"Once the grant becomes available, this is a gentleman who should be one of our first customers," Dobbs said.