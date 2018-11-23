SMITH COUNTY — On Friday, November 23rd just after midnight, a Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Trooper requested assistance near the 12,900 block of Highway 155 North in Winona. This is near the intersection of Interstate 20 and State Highway 155 North. The Trooper had stopped a suspected stolen vehicle and the lone occupant ran into the woods evading the Trooper.

Numerous Smith County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded and set up a perimeter in the area where the suspect fled. A short time later, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office drone was requested to assist in the search.

Upon arrival of the drone and pilot, the drone was launched. A short time later the drone pilot observed what he believed the suspect located in a wooded area. The suspect began to run again, but was apprehended a short time later via the drone equipped with an infrared camera.

The drone pilot led responding officers to the location of the suspect and the suspect was apprehended without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 27 year old Justin A. Meador of Tyler, Texas. Meador was charged with the following offenses and taken to the Smith County Jail:

Criminal Mischief - $7,500 bond

Theft - $3,000 bond

Evading Arrest or Detention - $1,500

Possession of Marijuana - $500

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Detention Facility - $10,000 each

All of the charges except for the Criminal Mischief were onsite charges filed by the arresting officer. The Criminal Mischief was the result of an outstanding warrant.

Justice of the Peace Precinct #1 Judge Quincy Beavers set the bonds.

Any additional information involving this arrest and original stop may be provided by DPS.

This is yet another example of a successful cooperative interagency effort between multiple law enforcement entities. Since implementing the drone program at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, multiple success stories such as this truly indicate its success.

