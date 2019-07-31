SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County residents could soon be seeing a property tax rate introduced to help with law enforcement spending and employee raises.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran proposed the tax rate increase to the Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

“The sheriff has told me that he needs personnel additions to the tune of about $1.2 million,” Moran explained.

The money would go toward costs like raising the pay for current jail detention officers. As well as raises for the county treasurer, county clerk and district clerk.

All but one of the Commissioners Court approved a proposed property tax rate increase of 34.5 cents per $100 property valuation. That is less than a penny from the current rate of 33.7311 cents.

Commissioner Precinct 3 Terry Phillips says he opposed the tax raise because there are other ways to find funding.

“I don't like tax increases, especially if we don't have to,” Phillips said. “This is one that we definitely don't have to do.”

During the meeting, Moran also stated the increase of money from a property tax raise could help with an unexpected cost.

“We have to match state dollars when they do a state road to pay for right-of-way and utility improvement,” Moran said. “This year it’s going to be $1.75 million, that’s up from normally about $300,000.”

The Commissioners Court did not come to a deal on the property tax increase. There will be public hearings August 6 and 13 during the regularly scheduled Commissioners meeting at 9:30 at the County Courthouse.