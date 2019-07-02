SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

According to the SCSO, on December 20, 2018, Dustin Dwayne Radney, 28, of Mineola, went to his ex-girlfriend's house just north of Lindale and forced his way into her home.

Once inside, Radney stole a handgun and physically assaulted the woman, reports the SCSO. He then left the scene in a black Ram pickup with black wheels and a black front grill. Officials say Radney was still armed with the handgun when he left the house.

The SCSO has issued warrants for Radney on the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Burglary with the intent to commit assault

Theft of a firearm

His last known addresses are in the Alba and Mineola.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the SCSO at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Josh Hill at (903) 590-2615.