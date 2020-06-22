SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NET Health, the total is more than half of the 69 reported cases from June 13- June 19.

Net Health has yet to receive results of the free testing opportunities in Smith County that were held at North Tenneha Church of Christ and at the St. Louis Baptist Church.

“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible and by wearing a cloth mask at public locations,” said Chief Executive Officer of NET Health George Roberts in a press release.

Smith County currently has 378 total cases, 177 active cases, 197 recoveries and 4 deaths related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: MONDAY, JUNE 22: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 5,700; deaths top 160