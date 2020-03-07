Smith County reports 72 new cases of COVID-19

The new cases bring the total to 771 in the county.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NET Health, the new cases bring the total to 771 cases in the county.

Smith County has 473 active cases, 294 recoveries and 4 deaths related to the virus.

