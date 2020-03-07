Smith County reports 72 new cases of COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NET Health, the new cases bring the total to 771 cases in the county.
Smith County has 473 active cases, 294 recoveries and 4 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.