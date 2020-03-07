x
Skip Navigation

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

news

Smith County reports 72 new cases of COVID-19

The new cases bring the total to 771 in the county.
Credit: KYTX CBS19 Staff

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NET Health, the new cases bring the total to 771 cases in the county.

Smith County has 473 active cases, 294 recoveries and 4 deaths related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: FRIDAY, JULY 3: More than 7,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas; deaths top 180