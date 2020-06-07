Smith County reports fifth death related to COVID-19

The death was a 74-year-old male who lived in Tyler.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has reported its fifth death related to COVID-19.

According to NET Health, the individual was a 74-year-old male who lived in Tyler.

The county also received laboratory confirmation of 77 new cases over the holiday weekend. The new cases bring the total to 848.

Smith County has 549 active cases, 294 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.

If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2 – 14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following: Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of Breath, Difficulty Breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or Body Aches, Loss of Taste or Smell, Loss of Appetite, Sore throat, Nasal Congestions, Runny Nose, Diarrhea, Vomiting, Nausea.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues