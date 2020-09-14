Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning aggravated robbery

The aggravated robbery occurred early Monday morning at a convenience store in the 8600 block of Highway 64 East in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A convenience store located in the 8600 block of Highway 64 East was the target of an aggravated robbery early Monday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the convenience store around 3 a.m. and learned that a suspect had fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing the clerk at gunpoint.

The suspect is a black male in his mid to early 20’s with a medium build.

He was last seen running in a southwest direction behind the store adjacent to CR 219.

He was wearing a dark colored long-sleeved hoody, a face mask covering his nose/mouth and gray gloves, according to the sheriff’s office.