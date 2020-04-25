SMITH COUNTY, Texas —

A Smith County woman, who requested to stay anonymous, says she was shaken by the recommendation given to her by a local physician on her road to recovery.

"I asked the doctor when do I need to come to be tested [again] so we know that I'm over this," she said. "[The doctor] said, 'You don't have to come to be retested because we're not retesting, because we don't have enough tests.'"



The woman says she was told once her symptoms cleared she was considered recovered. She says in March she had a fever of 101.4 degrees.

On Monday, she says she went into the doctor for a scheduled visit and through pre-screening was advised to head to Urgent Care. At the urgent care facility was tested for COVID-19. On Thursday, she was told she was positive for the virus.



Dr. Ben Constante, emergency physician at Hospitality Health ER, says COVID-19 symptoms may last anywhere between a week and 10 days.



"It's hard to know why some people persist longer than others," Dr. Constante said. "I do think that some of the symptoms we see are persisting is really more function of the body healing than the more the persistence of an infection."

The Smith County woman says one of her major concerns is not knowing when she is in the clear. She says she is afraid of infecting other people.

"So if you can't retest me then how do I know that I'm recovered?" she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control for Prevention, testing for recovered patients is based on a supply and lab capacity. Whether a patient receives an "exit" test is a decision made by their doctor and is not a requirement.



"Having access to those tests and the time table to get those back sometimes it's not most times prove impractical, you just can't do it," Dr. Constante said.



Another major concern the Smith County woman had was if she was be considered part of the group of recovery numbers if she was not going be retested.

CBS19 asked Dr. Constante if it was fair to say this created in an accurate count of recovered cases.



"I believe that's fair to say," Dr. Constante said. "I think it's fair to say the number of people infected is not accurate as well."



Dr. Constante says each COVID-19 patient is treated on a case by case scenario. He says ultimately when it comes to testing it may result in coming down to cost for the patient and the facility.



"Certainly it's in the patients right to ask if they feel they want to be retested and certainly by the CDC's guidelines there is a pathway to determine if someone is no longer infectious by way of re-testing," Dr. Constante said. "You just don't know what's going to happen financially."