SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has been charged with arson of a habitation in Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Officials, on December 20, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the 23000 lock of Dogwood Trails in the Enchanted Lake subdivision to investigate a reported structure fire.

When officials arrived two different residences were on fire at the same time. Both fires have been determined to have been intentionally set and an active arson investigation is underway.

“At this time, we have secured an arrest warrant for Amber Leigh McGehee, of Hawkins, Texas, for the felony charge of Arson of a Habitation from Judge Jack Skeen of the 241st District Court,” said Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks.

McGhee is being held in the Wood County jail on unrelated charges. Once released she will be transferred to Smith County.

The investigation is still on going and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 903-590-2655.