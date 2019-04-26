BROWNSBORO, Texas — Due to a bus driver shortage, Brownsboro Independent School District is alerting parents of delayed bus routes for Friday, April 26.

According to BISD, the route for Bus #26 will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m.

This route includes:

North end of Farm-to-Market Road 607

County Road 3606

County Road 3607

County Road 3624

County Road 3600

BISD says children will arrive home about 45 minutes late.

The district will also have a delayed start for Bus #20, as its departure time is set for approximately 4:45 p.m.

This route includes the following neighborhoods:

Northwest of Chandler Elementary School

West of Brookshires

Cade's Cove

Phoenix West

Martin Street

Griffin Estates

Stone Creek

BISD says parents should expect their children to arrive about an hour later than usual.

All students that ride these buses will be supervised in a central location by a school administrator until their route starts.

If you have any questions about what bus your child rides, please contact Paula Willard with the Brownsboro ISD Transportation Department at (903) 852-2097.