BROWNSBORO, Texas — Due to a bus driver shortage, Brownsboro Independent School District is alerting parents of delayed bus routes for Friday, April 26.

According to BISD, the route for Bus #26 will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m.

This route includes:

  • North end of Farm-to-Market Road 607
  • County Road 3606
  • County Road 3607
  • County Road 3624 
  • County Road 3600

BISD says children will arrive home about 45 minutes late.

The district will also have a delayed start for Bus #20, as its departure time is set for approximately 4:45 p.m. 

This route includes the following neighborhoods:

  • Northwest of Chandler Elementary School
  • West of Brookshires
  • Cade's Cove
  • Phoenix West
  • Martin Street
  • Griffin Estates
  • Stone Creek

BISD says parents should expect their children to arrive about an hour later than usual.

All students that ride these buses will be supervised in a central location by a school administrator until their route starts.

If you have any questions about what bus your child rides, please contact Paula Willard with the Brownsboro ISD Transportation Department at (903) 852-2097. 