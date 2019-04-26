BROWNSBORO, Texas — Due to a bus driver shortage, Brownsboro Independent School District is alerting parents of delayed bus routes for Friday, April 26.
According to BISD, the route for Bus #26 will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m.
This route includes:
- North end of Farm-to-Market Road 607
- County Road 3606
- County Road 3607
- County Road 3624
- County Road 3600
BISD says children will arrive home about 45 minutes late.
The district will also have a delayed start for Bus #20, as its departure time is set for approximately 4:45 p.m.
This route includes the following neighborhoods:
- Northwest of Chandler Elementary School
- West of Brookshires
- Cade's Cove
- Phoenix West
- Martin Street
- Griffin Estates
- Stone Creek
BISD says parents should expect their children to arrive about an hour later than usual.
All students that ride these buses will be supervised in a central location by a school administrator until their route starts.
If you have any questions about what bus your child rides, please contact Paula Willard with the Brownsboro ISD Transportation Department at (903) 852-2097.