ORANGE, Texas — In 1916, Emma Wallace Senior High School was built.

It was the first all-black school in Orange, Texas.

"We had very good teachers back during that time. One of my favorite teachers during that time was Ms. Zerlean Prater," said Richard Cooks, a 1957 Graduate.

Richard Cooks and Emma Jones recall it like it was yesterday.

"I can remember back during the time when we would have those cold days, and we would have to walk to school, and a lot of us even walked home for lunch even though they served lunches here," said Cooks.

"They taught kids morals and respect," said Jones, a former student. "That's one of the most important things I learned in school."

Nothing was handed to them.

Getting things second-hand was normal, and they dealt with it.

"All of our books were passed on to us with three and four names in them, so we never received new books," said Cooks. "All we received were hand-me-down books, and most everything was hand-me-down from Starks."

Now, everything they once knew sits stuck in time.

As years have passed, the history of Emma Wallace got buried behind its walls.

Orange schools integrated in the late 60s, leaving the school vacant, but one man felt Emma Wallace still had a story to tell.

Norman Warnell, an Emma Wallace alumnus, has been fighting since the 80s for a chance to tell its history.

"I continued to go down to the city and ask them to help me restore the school, and kept continuing to tell me that it couldn't be done," said Warnell.

He's owned the building for years.

He quietly collects money and keeps up the yard, waiting for a chance at revival.

Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"This is the only historical marker we really have," said Warnell.

With the help of the community, they hope to finally make the dream a reality.

Their dream is to make it a community center.

"In many cases, we're going to go after as many historical grants as possible," said board member Michael Cole. "We've been in contact with the National Historical Society about having it listed as a national landmark that has its own steps and criteria."

Cooks says it's long overdue.

"I think it should be a community center. I think there should be a place for senior citizens."

Jones, who lives right across the street, says she worries.

There are animals in the building and other hazards that residents of the neighborhood are worried about.

"I just worry a lot about when they start messing with that building, especially that asbestos in that building," said Jones. "How much is it going to affect us."

She does believe something needs to be done to honor its legacy.

The alumni of Emma Wallace want their story to be shared, the hidden history of the only black school in the city of Orange.

We reached out to the mayor of Orange, and he gave us the following statement:

"The recent buzz around town via social media surrounding the potential rehabilitation and renovation of Emma H. Wallace High School is positive and inspiring! The history and significance of a project to revitalize such a historic landmark definitely has the support of the City of Orange. At this time we have not been publicly addressed as a City Council or Economic Development Committee to see what level of funding is possible to support this project, but we are very interested and open to supporting a project that will definitely be a positive experience for our community! The City of Orange is changing, and a positive shift is moving across the community. This Council and Staff want to do our very best to support, uplift and encourage citizens to get involved for with God all things are possible!"