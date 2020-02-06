TYLER, Texas — With everything that is happening in the world today, sometimes the health care of animals can be put on the back burner.

President of the SPCA of East Texas Deborah Dobbs says the annual wellness care of a dog or cat is still very much necessary.

Dobbs says annual vaccinations are important and while the rabies vaccinations is the only one required by law she suggest you also get the distemper, Parvo, and Bordetella shots as well.



“Flea and tick, and heartworm prevention is important for keeping parasites out of your animals intestines, keep them from being sick, keep them from losing weight,” said Dobb.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. the SPCA of East Texas will be putting on drive through wellness clinics at their snippet clinic in northeast Tyler. Veterinarians can examine your pet and give vaccines and preventative medicine.

Click here for more information on the event.