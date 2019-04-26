TYLER, Texas — A speaker in Tyler on Thursday night called abortion the defining issue of the modern era and called on conservatives to disassemble arguments brought on by people who disagree.

“The pro-abortion argument fails even on its own terms,” Matt Walsh told a crowd of about 50 people at Hollytree Country Club. “The pro-abortion argument is so stupid that even if it were right, it’s wrong.”

Walsh went through different realistic and hypothetical arguments for keeping abortion legal in the United States and disputed them. He said abortion should be made illegal, with no exceptions for rape or a woman’s health.

Walsh was the keynote speaker at an annual event for the Smith County Republican Club, a fundraising arm of the county party. He is a writer who has been called one of the most influential young voices of the religious right.

Walsh writes and hosts a self-titled webcast for the Daily Wire, a conservative media organization founded in 2015. The company was founded by former employees of TruthRevolt, including Ben Shapiro, with funding through oil and gas magnates.

Walsh said abortion was the best topic for his talk because life is the foundation of everything, and if given a few minutes to talk about one thing, he should advocate to end abortion.

He said tens of millions of abortions have been performed since the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade in 1973, the landmark case that made abortion legal at the federal level. Previously, the issue had been decided by states.

Walsh said all these abortions amount to murder of a human being who deserves the same consideration as any other human, and denies parenthood to the man and woman who conceived the person.

“As for rape, I could be persuaded to support abortion for rapists, but no, I would not support capital punishment for him (the fetus) because he didn’t do it,” Walsh said. He said there should not be exceptions for rape or a threat to a woman’s life because the majority of abortions don’t involve those two things.

On the argument to make abortion legal and available in doctors' offices because they could happen in unsanitary places like back alleys if they were not, he said that argument should be extended further to other things that happen in back alleys.

“Our back alleys have been filled with rape and murder for far too long so let’s bring it inside,” Walsh said. “That way the next time somebody gets beaten, raped, or murdered, it was done in a safe and clean environment.”

He said some of the arguments in favor of abortion amount to “stark raving lunacy. “It is deranged both morally and intellectually. Murder should always be illegal, no matter its inevitability, because it is illegal, and it’s as simple as that.”

Additionally, he said there are arguments in support of abortion that were made during the 19th century to support slavery, such as the idea that slaves were not really humans, or if they were set free many of them would end up in jail.

During a question and answer session with the crowd, he said there is a dearth of rationality in politics right now. He said the problem stems from the public school system, which he said emphasizes memorizing information and regurgitating it, rather than critical thinking.

Elisabeth Ayub, the organizer of the event and spokeswoman for the Smith County Republican Party, said the group chose Walsh as a speaker in part to attract new faces to the party.

“I feel like he is a very progressive speaker, and I think what is captivating about him is how well he’s been able to really drive just from media exposure on social media and online,” Ayub said.

She said the choice helped achieve its goal because she saw at least 30 faces at the event that she never had seen before. Going forward, the party can begin reaching out to those new people for future political advocacy.

“I think that that tells me how many people are watching people like Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh online, and they’re looking for a place to get involved, and this is a first step for us to welcome them in,” she said.

TWITTER and INSTAGRAM: @_erinmansfield