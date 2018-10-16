Bryan/College Station – Special Olympics Texas has canceled three of four events at the statewide Fall Classic to be held in the Bryan-College Station area this upcoming weekend.

Due to inclement weather, field conditions, and safety concerns, all outdoor events have been canceled which includes Bocce, Golf, and Softball. The Aquatics competition will still take place as planned.

“Our first concern is for the safety of our athletes, coaches, and volunteers,” Ellie Moulds, the Director of Competition and Games, said.

Healthy Athletes and Athlete Village must also be canceled.

On Thursday, registration for games has been moved to the Courtyard Marriott located at 3939 HWY 6 South in College Station from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, the Opening Ceremonies and Celebration Dance will still be held at a new location, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Brazos Center located at 3232 Briarcrest Dr in Bryan, TX.

