Allen mall shooting update: What medical examiner reports reveal about the gunman and his death

Gunman Mauricio Garcia was shot three times, according to an autopsy. Eight people were killed on May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets.

ALLEN, Texas — New reports from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office are revealing more details into the gunman who killed eight people at the Allen Premium Outlets mall and his death at the hands of an officer.

The massacre happened on Saturday, May 6, when the gunman, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, opened fire at patrons of the mall in broad daylight. Eight people were killed and several others were injured, some of which were hospitalized for weeks.

Garcia, who authorities said had multiple weapons including an AR-15 style rifle on him and in his vehicle, was fatally shot by an Allen police officer who just happened to be at the mall responding to a separate call at the time.

According to Garcia's autopsy, he was shot three times: Once each in the head, right ear and right arm. He died from the gunshot wound to the head.

A toxicology report revealed he was negative for "ethanol or common illicit drugs."

An investigative report by the medical examiner stated Garcia had a gun in a holster on his right hip and the same on his left ankle.

Garcia was also the subject of an investigation by the FBI regarding his background and ideologies. Authorities said Garcia was in the U.S. Army in 2008 but was removed due to mental health concerns.

According to the investigative report, Garcia's brother told officials that Garcia was in the Army for about six months and may have had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). His brother said he last spoke to Garcia about a month before the shooting after their mother asked Garcia to leave her house.

The 33-year-old also believed an extremist right-wing ideology and disliked people of color and Jews. The autopsy report stated Garcia had a tattoo of a swastika on his left upper chest. He also had tattoos with the words "Texas" and "Dallas Fort Worth."

The investigative report also stated that Garcia was wearing a black tactical vest with a Right Wing Death Squad (RWDS) patch at the time of the shooting.

During the beginning stages of the investigation, the FBI sent a bulletin to law enforcement agencies stating that Garcia's social media accounts "revealed hundreds of postings and images to include writings with racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist rhetoric, including neo-Nazi material and material espousing the supremacy of the white race."

The eight people who were killed in the shooting were identified as: Kyu, Cindy and 3-year-old son James Cho; sisters Sofia Mendoza, 8, and Daniela Mendoza, 11; Christian LaCour, 20; Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.