Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-governmental organizations that may be aiding in illegal border crossings

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into how non-governmental organizations (NGOs) might be planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas.

In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Abbott said that with the end of Title 42 nearing, "the number of illegal immigrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border has reached an all-time high." Abbott believes these numbers are likely to increase in the coming weeks.

Abbott wrote that "although the burden to address the ongoing border crisis should not fall to Texas, the federal government has failed to take action to address the problem," thanking Paxton for the lawsuits his office has pursued against the Biden administration.

"There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso," the letter reads in part. "We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso."

Abbott wrote that, in light of the mentioned reports, he is asking Paxton's office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in "planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders." Abbott said he is ready to work with Paxton's office to craft any "sensible legislative solutions" that Paxton's office may propose aimed at "solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it."