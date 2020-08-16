Border Patrol K-9 alerts Agents to 10 pounds of heroin on commercial bus

Agents arrested the owner of the bus and turned the case over to the DEA, US Border Agents reveal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents working at the checkpoint on Friday, August 14 referred a commercial bus to the secondary inspection area for immigration inspections on all passengers aboard the bus.

While Border Patrol Agents conducted the immigration inspections, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted them to an item stored in the luggage compartment.

"An inspection of the item led to the discovery of more than 10 pounds of heroin worth more than $350,000. Agents arrested the owner and turned the case over to the Drug Enforcement Administration," stated Border Patrol officials.

Border Patrol processed the case accordingly and also say the public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

"Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation," stated officials.

According to officials, the U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

The Falfurrias Station's area of responsibility (AOR) encompasses 1,105 square miles of Brooks County and southern Jim Wells County. Falfurrias' AOR is primarily privately owned ranch land, officials say.

"The terrain is rough, brush, and crude vegetation with numerous mesquite and oak trees," said Border Patrol Agents.