U.S. Border Patrol Agents render life-saving aid on Saturday morning

LAREDO, Texas — United States Border Patrol Agents from the Laredo Sector Special Operations Detachment Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) along with the Mobile Response Team (MRT), provided life-saving medical aid on a ranch in South Laredo.

According to Border Patrol Agents, the incident occurred during the morning of July 11, when CBP air assets spotted two individuals.

"One of the individuals was laying down and seemed to be unresponsive, the other individual was attempting to flag down the pilot. BORSTAR and MRT agents in the vicinity immediately responded, and discovered two subjects, one of which was unresponsive," stated Border Patrol Agents.

Border Patrol Agents contacted Border Patrol EMTs and they began rendering aid to both individuals.

"EMS arrived and transported the unresponsive individual, a 16-year-old Mexican citizen, to Laredo Medical Center. The other individual, a 17-year-old Mexican citizen, was stabilized in the field and subsequently transported to the Laredo South Border Patrol Station," added Border Patrol Agents.

Both subjects were in the country illegally, according to officials.

"The Laredo Sector cannot emphasize enough the dangers of traversing remote areas in the heat of summer. Agents stand ready to provide aid to all those in need," said officials.

Agents say the sweltering heat is a huge factor that many people coming in from other countries illegally often underestimate.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.