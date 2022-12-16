The former Fort Worth police officer faces two to 20 years in prison.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean has started after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. And the day has been filled with controversy.

The verdict was reached after five days of testimony and more than 13 hours of deliberation.

Dean was taken into custody and transported to a Tarrant County jail following the reading of the verdict.

Now, the former officer faces two to 20 years in prison.

If the jury sentences Dean to 10 years or less and recommends that it be probated, Judge George Gallagher will have to grant it. If the sentence is more than 10 years, Dean cannot get probations and he cannot get an appeal bond, according to WFAA investigative reporter Tanya Eiserer.

As proceedings began around 8:20 a.m. Friday morning, the prosecution called Dr. Kyle Clayton, a psychologist who conducted Dean's employment personality evaluation, to the stand to be vetted ahead of the jury being brought in.

But during this process, Judge Gallagher locked the courtroom after learning Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles violated a gag order in the case. Nettles now has a show-cause hearing on Jan. 4 at noon, for three counts of contempt of court for interviews he gave following Dean's conviction and a press release.

Once Judge Gallagher reopened the courtroom, proceedings in the sentencing phase resumed, and Dr. Clayton was called to testify on the prosecution's behalf.

Clayton, one of the psychologist used by the Fort Worth Police Department, said he conducted Dean's pre-employment psych evaluation on March 29, 2017.

Clayton said after interviewing Dean, he identified Dean's problem areas -- which included grandiosity, interpersonal difficulties, dominance and superiority.

Clayton also said he believed Dean had a narcissistic personality and felt Dean would not be able to work well with others, and he failed him after his evaluation.

"He was not psychologically suitable to be a Fort Worth police officer," Clayton told the jury.

In cross-examination, the defense pointed out that three other psychologists said Dean was fit for duty.

Following Clayton's testimony, the prosecution called a woman who filed an assault charge against Dean for a 2004 incident while attending UTA.

She described the incident for the jury, saying, "He took his finger and touched my right breast and tracing his finger over my breast."

She said she told Dean she was uncomfortable, he stopped and told her not to tell anyone what happened, as she started leaving the room. She told the jury she gave a verbal report and written statements to campus police.

Dean pleaded no contest and was given a citation by Arlington police.

In cross-examination, the defense asked about "social adjustment issues" due to her and Dean being homeschooled.

The witness denied that being homeschooled played a role in her adjusting to society. She was then called down from the stand.

The prosecution then called Jefferson's oldest brother, Adarius Carr, to the stand. In an emotional showing, Carr described his sister and the last time he saw her before she was shot and killed by Dean.

After Carr's testimony, the prosecution rested its sentencing case.

Trial recap

The murder trial began on Monday, Dec. 5.

Several witnesses for both the prosecution and defense took the stand, including emotional testimony from Atatiana Jefferson's now 11-year-old nephew Zion Carr, the neighbor who dialed 911 to request a welfare check at Jefferson's home, Dean's former partner and Dean himself.

Dean testified that he saw someone point a gun at him from the other side of the window, and his attorneys argued the shooting was self-defense.

Dean was visibly shaken when he started to testify about what happened. He told the jury he started shouting commands for the silhouette to “put up your hands, show me your hands.”

Said Dean: "I started getting that second command out, I saw the barrel of the gun, and when I saw that gun pointing at me... I shot a single shot from my service weapon."

Prosecutors have argued that Dean violated his training and general orders, and did not identify himself as a Fort Worth police officer.

Prosecutor Dale Smith hammered Dean over the mistakes allegedly made in responding to the call at Jefferson’s home, especially driving home the fact that he did not see the hands of the ‘silhouette’ in the window nor identify to his partner there was a gun, or immediately start CPR on Jefferson.

“I know you’re crying now, but you weren’t crying when you decided not to administer CPR to Atatiana,” Smith said to Dean.

After five days of testimony, closing arguments were held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Dean's defense attorney Bob Gill opened by saying, “A tragedy doesn’t always equal a crime; it doesn’t always equal a law violation."

Gill said Dean had the right to self-defense and that Jefferson lost her rights the moment, "She [Atatiana] pointed a firearm at a Fort Worth police officer... the rights stop there," Gill said. "It's a crime and it's an unlawful act."

Both prosecution attorneys had closing statements.

Prosecutor Ashlea Deener opened. “The power you have today is to hold him responsible, it’s to tell them [Atatiana’s family] that it all wasn’t in vain, it’s to say that she [Atatiana] matters. They matter, eastside matters. To say that we protect everyone."

Prosecutor Dale Smith addressed the jury in a rebuttal closing argument. Smith told the jury, Jefferson's "only crime was love and protection for her nephew, not pointing a gun at a Fort Worth police officer.”

In closing, Smith said, “A tragedy, an accident that’s spilling your milk at breakfast… This is murder."

2:30 p.m.: Detective steps down from the stand. The defense calls Dean's mother, Donna Dean, to the stand.

2:24 p.m.: Cross examination by prosecution begins. The prosecution questioned the detective over training scenarios then passed the witness back over to the defense.

2:10 p.m.: Defense witness steps down. The defense calls Fort Worth detective, who was one of Dean's field training officer's, to the stand to testify.

The detective says Dean was "willing to learn and wanting to learn." And Dean was reception to corrections.

"Nothing ever stood out to me that there was ever any issue," he testified.

He said Dean was humble.

2:05 p.m.: Cross-examination by prosecution begins.

“I need to… We are in a court of law and laws give us guidance, I think there are certain ways he should be held accountable… So, given the law as Christians, we are to submit to authorities of the law and there are things we should go by,” when asked if she thought Dean should be held accountable for the death of Jefferson.

1:55 p.m.: The defense calls a woman who is a family friend and attended church with Dean.

"He led by leadership," she said. "He always did what we asked him to do... and he's very skilled musically." She also called Dean humble.

12:37 p.m.: Livingston steps down from stand. Judge Gallagher calls break for lunch.

12:03 p.m.: The defense called Christina Livingston to the stand, a court officer for the Tarrant County probation office. She's outlining what restrictions there are for probation, a possible outcome for sentencing.

11:56 p.m.: The defense called Tim Foster, a person who went to Dean's church for several years.

"A humble servant would be a good way to describe him," said Foster.

11:40 a.m.: The prosecution rests. Judge Gallagher calls for a recess.

11:30 a.m.: Witness asked to step down from stand. Prosecution calls Jefferson's older brother Adarius Carr to the stand. Carr describes the last time he saw his sister.

11:22 a.m.: Cross-examination by the defense begins. Defense asked the witness about social adjustment issues and if Dean apologized to her after the incident.

11:05 a.m.: Court proceedings resume with the jury brought back into the courtroom. The woman who accused Dean of assault in November 2004 is testifying in front of the jury.

She describes the incident for the jury, saying, "He took his finger and touched my right breast and tracing his finger over my breast."

She said she told Dean she was uncomfortable, he stopped and told her not to tell anyone what happened, as she starting leaving the room.

She told the jury she gave a verbal report and written statements to campus police.

10:53 a.m.: Judge Gallagher calls for a recess.

10:46 a.m.: The jury is being brought back into the courtroom.

10:32 a.m.: The woman who accused Dean of assault while at UTA in November 2004 is taking the stand. She's describing the incident during the vetting process.

10:09 a.m.: Clayton is excused from the stand. And the judge calls for a break.

10:05 a.m.: Defense begins cross-examination of the witness.

Defense attorney Bob Gill said it was the opinion of three other psychologists that Dean was fit for duty.

9:52 a.m.: Clayton's testimony resumes.

"He was not psychologically suitable to be a Fort Worth police officer," Clayton told the jury.

"He had a narcissistic personality style," that would ultimately put himself and others at risk," Clayton explained to the jury.

9:48 a.m.: Defense has local activist sworn-in to get him booted from the courtroom.

9:41 a.m.: Defense objects certain portions of Clayton's testimony ahead of the jury being brought back into the courtroom.

9:32 a.m.: Clayton's testimony continues after defense calls for an objection.

Clayton said Dean told him about past incidents where he had gotten reprimanded. Clayton testified Dean told him about two incidents with a pellet gun and an assault charge that happened in his 20s, where he had touched a woman without her consent.

"He was pretty flippant in the way that he described it," Clayton answered.

9:29 a.m.: Defense asked to approach to bench.

9:05 a.m.: Prosecution witness, psychologist Dr. Kyle Clayton is called to the stand to testify.

In March 2017, Clayton said he conducted Dean's employment psychological evaluation.

Clayton said the problem areas during the personality evaluation were grandiosity, interpersonal difficulties, domineering and superiority.

"I asked him to rate himself on a scale to 0 to 10... He gave himself a 9," Clayton said.

8:55 a.m.: Judge Gallagher reopens courtroom.

8:48 a.m.: Aaron Dean's family arrives at the courthouse and are not being let inside the courtroom.

8:40 a.m.: Tarrant County Judge George Gallagher calls Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles into the courtroom. Nettles has been under a gag order, but spoke Thursday after the verdict.

The pool photographer who was in the courtroom says Nettles has a show-cause hearing on Jan. 4 at noon for three counts of contempt of court for interviews he gave following Dean's conviction and a press release.

Judge Gallagher has locked the courtroom and has cut the video feed, as court proceedings continue.

8:22 a.m.: Prosecution witness Kyle Clayton, who did Dean's employment psych review, is being vetted ahead of the jury being brought in.

“My conclusion was that he was not psychologically suitable to serve as a police officer," Clayton said on the stand.