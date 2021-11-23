Brian Laundrie's cause of death was self-inflicted gunshot, attorney says

Attorney Steven Bertolino said the family hopes this update can help to bring closure to both families.

TAMPA, Fla. — Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to family attorney Steven Bertolino in a statement.

The update Tuesday comes more than a month since Laundrie's skeletal remains were found on Oct. 20 at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County and later identified through a comparison of dental records. Law enforcement has not yet commented on the latest developments.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," Bertolino said. "Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families."

Initial autopsy results came back inconclusive not long after the finding of his remains, according to Bertolino, leaving questions surrounding how and when Laundrie died unanswered.

The 23-year-old man was reported missing on Sept. 17 after his parents said he went for a hike on Sept. 13 and never returned home.

Laundrie was the only person of interest in the homicide case of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Detectives and FBI agents searched the vast Carlton Reserve area for more than a month, looking in the only place they had seen a sign of Laundrie.

His parents, Roberta and Chris, helped search the reserve twice, each time with North Port officers. On their second attempt on Oct. 20, Laundrie's father found a drybag and brought it to the officers. Authorities then say they found skeletal remains nearby, along with a notebook and other personal items.