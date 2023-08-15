This is when Former President Donald Trump must turn himself in | Georgia indictment

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In a historic move, a Fulton County grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on charges that he criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 election, setting the stage for a lengthy legal fight under the state's wide-reaching racketeering statute.
When is Former President Donald Trump turning himself in?
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a news conference Monday night that those indicted have until Aug. 25 at noon to surrender themselves. She will push for a trial date to be set within six months.
Key takeaways on the charges:
- A total of 41 counts, with varying charges against each defendant.
- All defendants were charged with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).
- Count One lists 161 acts that establish a conspiracy to overturn Georgia's election.
- Charges range from false statements and solicitation to harassment and obstruction.
- Key charges include solicitation of state officials, creation of fake electors, and attempts to influence the Department of Justice and Vice President Pence.
- Allegations also involve the unlawful breach of election equipment.
Specifically, what are Trump's charges?
- Former President Trump faces 13 charges in total.
- Charges include solicitation of oath violation by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, false statements, violation of the Georgia RICO Act, and more.
- Events Trump is accused of include claiming victory on Election Day, involvement in the fake elector's scheme, making calls to officials, and filing false documents.