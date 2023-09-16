Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted in impeachment hearing | How did East Texas state senators vote?

The verdicts on all 16 articles were read Saturday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Texas Senate on Saturday afternoon voted to not impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, acquitting him on all 16 articles.

Below is breakdown of the verdicts for each article and how East Texas senators voted:

DISREGARD OF OFFICIAL DUTY

ARTICLE 1 - Protection of charitable organization - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY,. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 2 - Abuse of the opinion process - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 3 - Abuse of the open records process - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 4 - Misuse of official information- AQUITTED by a vote of 28-2.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted NAY.

DISREGARD OF OFFICIAL DUTY

ARTICLE 5 - Engagement of Cammack - AQUITTED by a vote of 17-13.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted NAY.

ARTICLE 6 - Termination of whistleblowers - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted NAY.

MISAPPLICATION OF PUBLIC RESOURCES

ARTICLE 7 - Whistleblower investigation and report - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 8 - Settlement agreement - AQUITTED by a vote of 22-8.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

CONSTITUTIONAL BRIBERY

ARTICLE 9 - Paul’s employment of a woman with whom Paxton has acknowledged having an affair - AQUITTED by a vote of 18-12.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted NAY.



ARTICLE 10 - Paul’s providing renovations to Paxton home - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 15 - False statement in official records - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 16 - Conspiracy and attempted conspiracy - AQUITTED by avvote of 16-14.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 17 - Misappropriation of public resources - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols YAY.

ARTICLE 18 - Dereliction of duty - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 19 - Unfitness for office - AQUITTED by a vote of 16-14.

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

ARTICLE 20 - Abuse of public trust - AQUITTED by a vote of -16-14

Sen. Bryan Hughes voted NAY. Sen. Robert Nichols voted YAY.

The senate did not vote on the following articles:

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

ARTICLE 11 - Abuse of judicial process

- Abuse of judicial process ARTICLE 12 - Abuse of judicial process

FALSE STATEMENTS IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

ARTICLE 13 - State Securities Board investigation

- State Securities Board investigation ARTICLE 14 - Personal financial statements