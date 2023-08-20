Judge picked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to be legal counsel during Paxton impeachment trial says he can't accept

AUSTIN, Texas — Judge Marc Brown, who Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tapped to be his legal counsel during Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial, said he cannot accept the position.
Pastrick is presiding over the impeachment trial, which begins next month. In a letter to Patrick on Saturday, Brown said he remembered that he contributed $250 to the Eva Guzman campaign in 2021. Guzman, who is a former Texas Supreme Court justice, ran against Paxton in the Republican primary.
Brown said he is confident that he could fairly offer legal advice but because the trial is too important to the state of Texas, he had to turn the appointment down.
IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DOCUMENTS: See the filings ahead of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial
Patrick has not yet selected a new legal counsel.
The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5 in the Texas Senate.