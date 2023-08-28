Key deadline Monday in the Paxton impeachment proceedings

The committee of Texas Senators will look at the 'prior term' doctrine in the Texas Constitution.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Final preparations are Monday for the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton is suspended and waiting to see if a committee of Texas Senators will recommend impeachment days before the trial starts.

That committee will consider what’s called the ‘prior term’ doctrine of the Texas Constitution. Paxton’s lawyers argue that the alleged abuse of office happened before Paxton was re-elected. It doesn’t allow impeachment.

This prior-term doctrine effectively says if the person was elected and re-elected, then the voters have essentially absolved them from the issue.

The Texas Senate has published nearly 4,000 pages of evidence for the trial. They’re documents alleging Paxton abused his office to help Nate Paul, a campaign donor and Austin real estate developer. Defense attorneys for Paxton say the allegations are false.

The committee of Texas Senators has until Monday to review all the pre-trial motions and will prepare a report by Tuesday.

The trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 5.