Acting Uvalde police chief knew several children were still alive, but failed to act, CNN report says

Lt. Mariano Pargas is already on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UVALDE, Texas — There's a new report on the hesitation to save children's lives inside Robb Elementary.

CNN is reporting the acting Uvalde Police Chief Lt. Mariano Pargas knew there was eight to nine children alive who needed to be rescued. But, he failed to act.

The report is based on an audio of a phone call.

Pargas reportedly called dispatch at 12:16 p.m. and was told about a student, Khloie Torres, calling 911, saying she was in a room full of victims.

Dispatch told Pargas that eight to nine students were still alive. But, officers didn't take the shooter down for another 34 minutes.

Pargas is already on administrative leave as the investigation continues.