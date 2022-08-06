'Incredibly emotional': Corpus Christi father, daughter funeral service workers on front lines in Uvalde

While Jamie has been getting victims ready for their funerals, Brianna has been meeting with families to help them with obituaries and other memorial services.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Since a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 students and two teachers, communities from across the nation have stepped in to help in any way they can.

That includes a Corpus Christi father and daughter who have been working nonstop in Uvalde helping families with funeral services.

Jaime Treviño of Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, and daughter Brianna (Treviño) Martinez of Sawyer-George Funeral Home in Corpus Christi heard about the shooting on May 24 and said they wanted to help in anyway they could. The duo immediately went to Uvalde where they have been helping prepare victims for their funerals and helping families with obituaries.

Jamie is a funeral director and is considered by the Legacy Funeral Group as "one of the finest embalmers in the State of Texas." He has been working around the clock to prepare victims for their funerals.

While Jamie has been working behind the scenes, Brianna has been meeting with families to help them with other memorial services.

"I’ve been working with the families face-to-face in their homes composing obituaries, organizing register books and prayer cards," Brianna said. "It’s a home where things used to be ‘normal,’ but now it’s not. It’s incredibly emotional, but it’s also an honor to be helping these families.”

The owner of a mortuary in Uvalde said their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

"Jaime and Brianna are two amazing talents in our company," Michael Soper, President and CEO of Legacy Funeral Group, and owner of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde said. "Both their attention to detail and dedication to these families will make a lasting impact on the lives of these families during a moment of closure in what will be a journey no parent should ever have to endure.”

The funerals are scheduled to take place until mid-June.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.