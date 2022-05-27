Timeline: DPS director gives updated timeline in mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas school

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the massacre.

HOUSTON — New details regarding Tuesday's mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school came during a news conference Friday from Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw.

McCraw said the commanding officer at the school made a mistake in responding, treating it as a barricaded suspect instead of an active shooting situation. You can read those details here.

During the news conference, he gave a detailed timeline of events, which is below. One timeline is for the series of events and response. The other is on the 911 calls.

Series of events timeline

11:27 a.m. - Exterior door at Robb Elementary School propped open by teacher

11:28 a.m. - Ramos crashes into a ditch near the school. A teacher runs to a classroom to retrieve their phone. The exterior door remains propped open. Two people from a nearby funeral home approach Ramos' crashed truck to try and help, but they see him with a gun and backpack. The two people run back to the funeral home as Ramos began shooting at them. They were not hit.



11:30 a.m. - The first 911 call is received reporting a crash and a man with a gun.

11:31 a.m. - Gunman starts shooting at Robb Elementary School while police officers arrive at the funeral home. A Uvalde CISD patrol officer arrived at the school and drove past the shooter, who was hiding behind a car.

11:32 a.m. - Multiple shots fired at school

11:33 a.m. - Gunman enters school through the propped open door and enters either room 111 or 112 and starts shooting. He fired more than 100 rounds at that time.

11:35 a.m. - Three Uvalde Police officers enter the same door the gunman entered. They were later followed by three more officers and a sheriff's deputy. Two of the first officers through the door received grazing bullet wounds from bullets fired through the closed door.

11:37 a.m. - More gunfire

11:38 a.m. - More gunfire

11:40 a.m. - More gunfire

11:44 a.m. - More gunfire

11:51 a.m. - Police sergeant and U.S. Border Patrol agents start to arrive.

12:03 p.m. - Agents continue to arrive. As many as 19 law enforcement officers are now in the school hallway.

12:15 p.m. - Border Patrol Tactical Units (BORTAC) arrive along with tactical shields

12:21 p.m. - Gunman fires again and is believed to be at the door. Law enforcement moved down the hallway.

12:50 p.m. - Law enforcement officers breached the door using keys they were able to get from a janitor because both rooms 111 and 112 were locked.

911 calls timeline

12:03 p.m. - Caller whispered she was in room 112.

12:10 p.m. - She called back, saying multiple dead.

12:13 p.m. - She called back.

12:16 p.m. - She called back and said 8-9 students alive.

12:19 p.m. - Call from another person in room 111. She hung up when another student told her to.

12:36 p.m. - 911 call lasted for 21 seconds, then the initial caller called back. It was a child. Child was told to stay on the line and be very quiet. She told 911 that he shot the door

12:43 p.m. - She asked 911 to send the police.

12:46 p.m. - She said she could hear the police next door.

12:50 p.m. - Shots fired could be heard.